Bell County routs Lynn Camp in basketball opener Published 6:45 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The defending 52nd District Champion Bell County Lady Cats opened the 2022-23 season with an overpowering 54-12 thumping victory over visiting Lynn Camp on Monday.

Senior guard Mataya Ausmus led Bell County with 17 points. Sophomore guard Lauren McGeorge and junior forward Gracie Jo Wilder each followed with 11 points. Kairi Lamb scored five points and Nevaeh Allen added four. Kylee Greer, Hallee Jones and Addison Lucas each had two points.

The Lady Cats outrebounded Lynn Camp 43-21. Wilder grabbed 11 boards for Bell High. Lamb had seven rebounds and Greer pulled down six.

Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Julie Moore with six points and five rebounds. Abby Mabe scored three while MacKenzie Owens finished with two and Lauren Partin added one.

Ausmus scored nine points as Bell County jumped out to a 16-2 advantage after one quarter.

McGeorge tossed in six points as the Lady Cats took a 36-4 lead into the break.

Wilder scored five third-quarter points as Bell entered the fourth quarter, leading 48-12. The Lady Cats blanked the Lady Cats 6-0 in the final period.

Lynn Camp shot 13 percent from the floor on four of 32 shooting. The Lady Cats missed all 12 3-point attempts.

Bell County (1-0) visited Russell County on Friday and will play at Adair County on Saturday.

The Lady Cats will travel to Knox Central on Dec. 10.

Lynn Camp (0-1) played host to Whitley County on Thursday. The Lady Cats will visit Middlesboro on Tuesday and plays host Cumberland County on Dec. 10.