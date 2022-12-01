Raymond C. “Red” Young Jr., 73 Published 9:15 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

Raymond C. “Red” Young Jr., age 73, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Middlesboro A.R.H.

He was born in Middlesboro on January 19, 1949 to the late Raymond C. and Lou Bertha Young.

Raymond attended Lincoln School and was a graduate of Middlesboro High School. He later worked for many years and retired from the J.C. Penney Store. Raymond was a firm believer and professed his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Always willing to help, Raymond was a volunteer in the community, working at CCM and being a helper to all in need. All who were blessed to know Red will miss him dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister June Esther Young Mapps, niece Cynthia Landers, and nephews Tony Don Ruffin and David Eugene Ruffin.

Left to cherish his memory, sisters Loretta (Bill) Landers of Miama, FL., Gussie (Johnny) Graster of Middlesboro, KY., Evelyn (Frank) Carr of Middlesboro, KY., Deborah Young of Lexington, KY., and Lisa Young of Lexington, KY., brothers Robert Young of Morristown, TN., and Edward Young of Morristown, TN., two special nieces Crystal Hall and Rhonda Graster who helped take care of him, alongside his faithful caregiver, sister Gussie, as well as a host of many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will mourn his passing.

The family of Raymond “Red” Young Jr. will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Homegoing Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Clark officiating.

Interment to immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be his family and friends.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Young Family.

