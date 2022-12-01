MPD makes drug seizure in Walmart parking lot Published 6:15 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

STAFF REPORT

Middlesboro Police were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on Nov. 23, where they found a man passed out behind the wheel of a parked car.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the male who was later identified as Patrick Gibson, of Speedwell. Officers Justice and Quillen were able to get a response from Gibson, and once fully alert, he was asked to exit the vehicle.

Officer Justice then proceeded to search Gibson after he was given consent and found marijuana on his person. K9 Sgt. Nick Capps was called to the scene, where K9 Rahab conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle, and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside of the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, Officer Justice located a small screw-top container with multiple distribution baggies that contained a gray powder and rock-like substance believed to be heroin. Another bag located in the same container contained a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. While searching the passenger side of the vehicle, Officer Quillen located various drug paraphernalia items, such as syringes, elastic bands and a spoon with white residue. Officer Quillen also located a glass vial that contained various types of pills, including Oxymorphone, Oxycodone and Alprazolam. There were various amounts of all of the types of pills, and they were not in a prescription bottle.

Officers seized a total of $441 in cash, as well as the vehicle that was used in trafficking of the narcotics. Gibson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); importing heroin; trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); 2 counts of trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (drug unspecified); trafficking in controlled substance 3rd degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.