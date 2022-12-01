Craig Eric Robertson, 66 Published 9:13 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

Craig Eric Robertson, age 66, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 26th, 2022 after a brief and sudden illness.

Craig was born May 12th, 1956 in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was a 1974 graduate of Powell Valley High School in Speedwell, Tennessee, where he was an active member of Future Farmers of America. He later graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1978 where he was a proud member of the FarmHouse fraternity.

Craig started working for Commercial Bank alongside his brother and father in April of 1978 and served as Chairman of the Board from 2014 until his death. He was a lifelong farmer who had a love for Angus cattle and was a well-respected businessman throughout East Tennessee and the Tri-State Area. Craig was active in his community, and served as head boys and girls basketball, as well as head baseball coach at J. Frank White Academy for in excess of a decade. He was awarded the 2005 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award from Lincoln Memorial University which is awarded to those who “demonstrate noble character and act as humble servants, placing service to others before self-interest.” Craig was a faithful member of Hensley Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He was a beloved coach, friend, and helper to many, but above all else he was a loving father and grandfather.

Craig was preceded in death by his Father, Edwin Oscar Robertson, his mother, Althea M. Robertson, his brother, Dr. Edwin G. Robertson, and special cousin Judith Huskey Balkcom.

He is survived by his Children, Erica Leigh Corum (Jason) of Harrogate, Tennessee, Matthew Craig Robertson (Jennifer) of New Tazewell, Tennessee, Aaron Andrew Robertson (Candice) of Speedwell, Tennessee, Amy Jo Bussell (Matthew) of Harrogate, Tennessee and Dr. Dakota John Robertson (Lauren) of Abingdon, Virginia. Sister-in-law Judy Robertson, Nephew and Niece J. Adam Robertson (Cindi) of Speedwell, Tennessee and Emily King (John), of Knoxville, Tennessee, as well as special cousins Mike Robertson (Jean Ann) of Harrogate, Dr. John Michael Robertson (Amy) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Allison Delashmit (Drew) of Key West, Florida, and Tyler Huskey (Rachel) of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Grand-nieces and nephews Olivia Robertson, Noah Robertson, Riley King and Halle King.

Also left to mourn his passing are his 9 grandchildren, all of whom he loved immensely; John David Heck, Olen Isaac Heck, Lucas Cain Heck, Matthew Craig Robertson II, James Oscar Robertson, Everly Kay Robertson, Barron Andrew Robertson, Jonah Lee Robertson, and Callie Jo Bussell.

Visitation will be held at Hensley Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Sutton presiding.

Graveside Service and interment will be in the Robertson Family Cemetery in Speedwell, Tennessee at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Andrew Robertson, Dr. Dakota John Robertson,, Matthew Craig Robertson, John David Heck, Olen Isaac Heck, Jason Dall Corum, Matthew Tyler Bussell and J. Adam Robertson. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Robertson II, James Robertson, Lucas Heck, Mike Robertson, and Dr. John Michael Robertson.

In addition to the above, the family would like to extend their thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to Dr. Jeremy Brooks and all other physicians and staff at Parkwest Medical Center who were involved in his care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hensley Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Youth Group, 3242 State Hwy 441, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965.

