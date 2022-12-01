Bell County returns key players this year Published 5:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Although the Bell County Lady Cats lost five to graduation and perhaps the top guard in the 13th Region to Pineville, veteran coach David Teague thinks his team has what it takes to continue his 52nd District dominance and possibly another 20-win season.

“I feel that we have an opportunity to have a good basketball team this season. We return three players with a lot of varsity experience and we have some younger players that I feel will step into larger roles,” said Teague, who begins his 14th season at Bell High.

The Lady Cats have had three consecutive 20-win seasons.

“The girls have worked hard this fall in open gyms and in individual workouts. I think they are excited to get going and carry over their work into the season,” he said.

One of the top players in the 13th Region is Gracie Jo Wilder, a 6’1” junior forward. She averaged 15.6 points per game and 9.2 rebounds a game.

“A very long and athletic player that will move more out on the floor this season,” said Teague. “I feel that she will have a big year for us both scoring and rebounding the ball.”

“Mataya Ausmus (5’4 senior guard) is a very athletic guard that will take over at point guard for us this season,” said Teague. “Shoots the ball well, good defender. She will be our vocal leader.”

Ausmus averaged 11.9 points per game and hit a team-high 62 3-pointers for the Lady Cats.

The Bell County coach will depend more on 5’5” sophomore guard Lauren McGeorge this season.

“Lauren is an athletic guard that shoots the ball well and defends well. She will take on a bigger role scoring the ball this year,” he said.

“Kairi Lamb (6’4 freshman center) is a long, athletic post-player that will gain experience as the season goes along,” said Teague. “We will look to her for post scoring and rebounding.”

Another player Teague will depend on is 5’10” sophomore forward Kylee Greer-Gann.

“She is a physical player and is very aggressive on defense and rebounding the ball,” he added.

“Mikayla Gambrel (5’4 senior guard) – will play a big role for our team this season, especially defensively and helping handle the ball. She plays extremely hard and has improved her outside shooting,” he said.

“Halle Jones (5’5 junior guard) – she is a good 3-point shooter and she will look to play a bigger role for us this season,” added Teague.

“Addison Lucas (5’10 freshman forward) – she is a very physical player that will play some minutes to help with post defense and rebounding,” he continued.

Nevaeh Allen (5’5 freshman guard) – she is a good, young guard that has a good skill set. She will help with ball-handling and shooting the ball,” said Teague.

The basketball schedule for Bell County is always a challenging one.

“I think we have a very challenging schedule that will prepare us for postseason play,” said Teague. “Along with our district games we have some tough games against some of the top teams from across the region including Corbin, South Laurel, North Laurel, Knox Central, Jackson County, etc.

“We also are going to two competitive Christmas tournaments at Wayne County and Gatlinburg (Tenn.), where we will see some good non-region opponents.

“Also, we are hosting the 2A Sectional this year at Bell County and it will have some good teams from 3 different regions competing in it,” added Teague.

The goals for Bell County in 2022-23 are:

“The same as they are in most seasons,” said Teague. “We want to give ourselves a chance to win the regular season district and district tournament title

“We want to compete for the regional tournament at the Arena,” Teague said. “We also hope to win the 2A sectional and give ourselves a chance to go back to Owensboro to compete in the 2A state tourney.”

BELL COUNTY GIRLS ROSTER

Coach: David Teague (14th season)

Assistant Coaches: Lawrence McGeorge, Donald Perry

2021-2022 Record: 24-8

No. Player Pos. Gr.

23 Mataya Ausmus G Sr.

24 Mikayla Gambrel G Sr.

4 Hallee Jones G Jr.

11 Gracie Jo Wilder F Jr.

5 Kaitlyn Middleton G So.

20 Anna Miracle F So.

22 Lauren McGeorge G So.

43 Kylee Greer F So.

00 Kairi Lamb C Fr.

1 Addison Lucas F Fr.

10 Nevaeh Allen G Fr.

12 Kenley Foster G Fr.

BELL COUNTY GIRLS SCHEDULE

Nov 28 – Lynn Camp H

Dec 2 – Russell County A

Dec 3 – Adair County A

Dec 10 – Knox Central A

Dec 13 – Harlan County A

Dec 17 – Claiborne (TN) H

Dec 21 – Pulaski County A

Dec 22 – Hart County A

Dec 23 – Marshall County A

Dec 28 – Travelers Rest, SC A (at Gatlinburg-Pittman, TN)

Dec 29 – TBA at Gatlinburg-Pittman, Tenn.

Dec 30 – TBA at Gatlinburg-Pittman, Tenn.

Jan 3 – TBA H

Jan 6 – TBA H

Jan 9 – Clay County H

Jan 10 – Lynn Camp A

Jan 13 – Harlan A

Jan 17 – Harlan County H

Jan 20 – Knox Central H

Jan 24 – North Laurel H

Jan 27 – Middlesboro H

Jan 28 – South Laurel H

Jan 31 – Harlan H

Feb 3 – Middlesboro A

Feb 7 – Corbin A

Feb 10 – Barbourville A

Feb 11 – Leslie County H

Feb 17 – Jackson County A