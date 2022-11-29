Relief still available for flood victims Published 11:19 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

TOM LATEK

Kentucky Today

While the Disaster Recovery Centers for victims of this summer’s flooding in eastern Kentucky closed last week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency continues to work with the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management to help recovery efforts.

FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers have transitioned into Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCS) managed by state government. Those affected can go to a MARC and still get help with their pending FEMA applications, appeals and any disaster-related questions.

A MARC is a single “one stop shop” location where public and private organizations come together to provide assistance to those affected by a disaster. MARCs bring agencies together and are collaborative operations. FEMA says the centers are a critical venue for the coordinated recovery of those affected by a disaster.

Then locations and hours are:

• Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday; Closed Saturday and Sunday.

• Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library, 1024 College Ave, Jackson. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Closed Sunday.

• Foley Mission Center (Floyd County), 6134 KY-80, Martin. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Closed Sunday.

• Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday- Saturday; Closed Sunday.

• Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday- Saturday; Closed Sunday.

• Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Dr., Hazard. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Closed Sunday.

• Dorton Community Center (Pike County), 112 Dorton Hill Rd., Pikeville. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday- Saturday; Closed Sunday.

If you have registered for assistance, FEMA encourages you to keep in touch to track your application or appeal. You should also notify the agency of changes to your mailing or email addresses or phone numbers, and to report insurance settlements or additional damage you may have discovered since your home inspection.

You don’t have to visit a MARC to communicate with FEMA. Call the disaster assistance helpline at (800) 621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, or download the FEMA mobile app.

Since the federal disaster assistance registration period ended Oct. 28, more than $7 million in additional funding for housing repairs and critical needs has been awarded to Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. The assistance becomes available as applicants provide required documents, give FEMA up-to-date contact information and otherwise follow up on their appeals and complete their applications.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the floods, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663.