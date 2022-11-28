Kaye Marie Hembree, 68 Published 2:51 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

Kaye Marie Hembree, age 68, of Tazewell, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on March 14, 1954 in Tazewell to the late Stewart and Avangeline Fultz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Scotty Hembree, son Sam Epperson, grandmother Martha Jane Mabe, sisters Laura Long, Ruby Herrell, Patsy Cosby, and Audrey Fultz, brother Wayne Green, and nephew Jason Fultz.

Left to cherish her memory, children Michael Irvin and wife Melissa, Andrew Dusseau, Hannah Bohne, Ezekiel Bohne, Audrey Taylor, Nancy Bohne, Melissa Johnson, Wanda Johnson, Eric Irvin, and BJ Irvin, sisters Norma Leonard and husband Johnny, Maxine Cheek, and Jewel Fultz, brother Jack Fultz and wife Brenda, grandchildren Allen Irvin, Grayson Reeder, Kayleigh Dusseau, Lori Taylor, and Samantha Upton, great-grandchildren Brianna Taylor, Kyealina Upton, and Rosealina Upton, honorary granddaughter Joslin Turner, special pet Lil bit Dusseau, as well as a host of many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Kaye Hembree will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Fultz officiating.

Interment to immediately follow at the Greer Cemetery, Tazewell, Tennessee.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Leonard, Leroy Cheek, Johnathan Collins, Jason McCullough, Bryan Turner, and Jessie “Opie” Hoover.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Hembree Family.

