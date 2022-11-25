Player of the Year Published 5:36 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Bell County junior running back Daniel Thomas has been named the KFCA Class 3A District 5 Player of the Year. Thomas helped guide the Bobcats to a 10-3 record this season. He gained 2,228 yards on 208 rushes and scored 29 touchdowns, and he had 12 receptions for 360 yards and another five touchdowns. On defense, Thomas had 70 solo tackles and 87 total tackles, including six for loss, five sacks and two fumble recoveries. Photo submitted