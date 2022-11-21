Nancy Addie Woods, 92 Published 2:26 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Nancy Addie Woods, age 92, of Pineville, Kentucky, went home to be with her Lord and Savior while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

She was born on December 28, 1929, to the late John and Claris Noe Mason. Nancy loved the Lord with all heart, she enjoyed going to church and worshipping the Lord through singing and playing guitar. She also loved to watch preaching on television and any Christian programming. A fond memory that her loved ones will forever cherish was her tradition of buying Bibles and writing notes in them to then give to her children and grandchildren. Nancy was the true definition of a Proverbs 31 woman, “Who can find a virtuous woman, for her price is far above rubies”. In addition to serving the Lord, she also enjoyed spending her free time with her family and absolutely loved to work jigsaw puzzles. A wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend, Nancy will be missed dearly by all those who were blessed to have known her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Smith, son Tony Smith, brothers Rufus Mason and Edward Mason, sisters Ruby Colby, Dorothy Green, and Ethel Carter, and granddaughter Jana Lea Hopkins.

Left to cherish her memory, sons Vincent Smith, John Cliff Graves, and Lloyd Travis Graves, daughter Connie Kaye Blanton, sister Edna Lavin, grandchildren Troy Smith, Brandy Lasley, Tara Smith, Joshua Graves, Ashley Ament, Travis Anthony Woods, William Todd Graves, Stephanie Graves, Jordan Eric Graves, Julie Roddy, Johnathan Blanton, Anthony Smith, Theresea Kaye Miracle, Cindy Lawson, Tonya Smith, Regina Daniels, Mary Jean Funkhouser, Samantha Hatfield, Jamey Buell, Carla Overton, Ariel Shackleford, Mackenzie Shackleford, James Darrell Capps, Breonna Stewart, Trey Funkhouser, and Regina “Reggie” Williams, as well as a host of many, many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Nancy Woods will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Philip Jackson officiating. Music to be provided by Cindy Carnes, Tommy Belcher, Arnold Smallwood, Stephanie Graves, and Shelia Ledford.

Graveside Services to immediately follow at the Pineville Cemetery, Pineville, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Smith, Troy Smith, Tanner Smith, Justin Roddy, Gregory Smith, Trea Smith, Joshua Graves, Jordan Eric Graves, Anthony Smith, William Todd Graves, Johnathan Blanton, Austin Roddy, and Travis Anthony Woods.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Woods Family.

