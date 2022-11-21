LMU’s Slaven honored with EMS Lifetime Achievement Award Published 4:30 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine Director of Students and Academic Advancement Rick Slaven received the Tennessee Region II EMS Directors Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Receiving a lifetime achievement award was nothing I ever expected when I began my EMS career nearly thirty years ago,” Slaven said. “It’s a surreal moment for sure. I am deeply honored for the profound recognition.”

This award is given to those who have selflessly served the region’s EMS services and providers by dedicating their careers to the betterment of the profession and who have made a lasting impact on the communities they serve. Comprising 13 counties, R2EMS is composed of ambulance services, emergency medical services, rescue, aeromedical, and hospital agencies across East Tennessee.

A critical care paramedic, Slaven has had a memorable 30-year career in EMS and has received numerous honors for both his commitment to and advocacy for the EMS profession. Slaven has been with LMU-DCOM for 10 years.

“I have been blessed to be surrounded by incredible people throughout my career and that blessing has been amplified by my time spent at the LMU-Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine,” he said.

Rick and his wife Jackie reside in Harrogate. They have three adult children who all have careers in medicine; dentistry, psychiatry, and orthopedics.

The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee and at LMU-Knoxville in Knoxville.