Barbara Sue Collett, 78 Published 2:28 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Barbara Sue Collett, age 78, a resident of Lapeer, Michigan passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital.

She was born February 3, 1944 in Insull, Kentucky to the late Lee Collett Jr. and Inza Mae Gambrell.

In addition to her parents she was preceded by one Brother Paul Collett and Brother-in-law Raymond Ervin.

She is survived by her Son David Collett and wife Grace, Brothers Vernon Collett, Eddie Collett, Floyd Collett and wife Bonnie, Sister Pamela Collett Ervin and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Entombment services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, is honored to serve the Collett family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com