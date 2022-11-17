Ronald David “Duck” Carroll, 60 Published 8:27 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Ronald David “Duck” Carroll, age 60, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on November 11, 2022 at Middlesboro A.R.H. with his sister by his side.

He was born April 24, 1962 in Bell County to the late Harley and Margaret Carmack Carroll. He loved driving and was a truck driver most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Phyllis Mobley, Vina Irvin, Ina Carroll, Betty Raines, George Carroll, Cleveland Carroll, Alvin Carroll, Calvin Carroll, Danny Carroll, Larry Carroll, James Carroll, and Perry Carroll.

Left to cherish his memory, children Brittany, Stephanie, Harv, and Christopher Evans, special sister Kathy Carroll, special ride or die niece April Branham, special niece Kayla Williams, special nephews Richard Branham, Matthew Branham, and Bobby Raines, special life-long neighbors and friends Babbie and Pete Capps, other special friends Bo Cephus Barnett, Gary “Droop” Sparks, Peggy Rainey, James Caldwell, and Harold Cody, several grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his wonderful ICU nurse, Amy Brooks, for her love and support during a most difficult time.

The family of Ronnie Carroll will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Smith Cemetery, Steven’s Branch.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Green Hills Funeral Home to help cover final expenses.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Carroll Family.

