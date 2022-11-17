Elks Lodge donates to Roho Club Published 4:57 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Thanks to a grant from the Elks National Foundation, Middlesboro Lodge 119 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently made their annual donation to the Middlesboro ROHO Club to assist them with their yearly Christmas shopping spree for local children in need.

The shopping spree is scheduled for Dec. 6-7 at the Middlesboro Walmart, said ROHO treasurer Steve Cambron.

“This year’s shopping spree will help make the Christmas season brighter for approximately 350 children chosen from numerous schools in the Tri-State area,” Cambron said.

According to Cambron, about $200 will be allotted for each child, with $140 designated for clothes and $60 for toys. The ROHO’s main fundraiser for this event is a fishing tournament held each year in May on Norris Lake, but donations from individuals and organizations such as the Elks Lodge are welcomed throughout the year.