Child killed in Middlesboro house fire Published 10:01 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

STAFF REPORT

A child died Sunday in a structure fire in Middlesboro.

Mark Smolick, 10, was killed in the blaze at 112 Ironwood Road, according to the Bell County Coroner’s Office. Smolick was a student at Middlesboro Elementary School.

Emergency officials from the Middlesboro Police and Middlesboro Fire/EMS were on the scene, but the home already was fully involved when they arrived.

Six people were in the home when the fire broke out. Five were able to escape the structure.

Middlesboro Schools Superintendent Waylon Allen said counselors and social workers are available through the school for any child needing help dealing with this tragedy.

Shiloh Church has established a GoFundMe account to help the family. As of Tuesday, more than $12,000 had been raised for the family.

“The outpouring really means a lot to the family right now,” Pastor David King of Shiloh Church told WBIR-TV in Knoxville.

King told WBIR that Shiloh Church is helping the family find housing.