Doyle Halcomb, 53 Published 4:18 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

Doyle Halcomb, age 53, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was born on August 11, 1969, in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Garrett “Satch” Halcomb and the late Sadie Noble Halcomb. Doyle had a life long passion in law enforcement and public service. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Eastern Kentucky University while working for the Madison County EMS. Afterward, he became an officer with the Pineville Police Department as well as serving with the Bell County EMS and Bell County Sherriff’s Department. Doyle served the majority of his law enforcement duties as a Kentucky State Trooper and Detective. He retired from KSP after 23 years of dedication and taught Criminal Justice at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. Aside from his love of law enforcement, Doyle was a Big Foot Hunter. He traveled all over, even filming for television with “Searching for Bigfoot”. To hear Doyle tell it, he saw many Big Foot but none big enough worth catching. An avid storyteller, Doyle loved to joke around and was simply just a genuine happy person so full of life. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends and was also an avid gun collector. There are not enough words to continue to describe what a special person Doyle was, but the many stories and memories his family and friends have of him will forever be cherished.

In addition to his mother, Sadie, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Willie Good.

Left to cherish his memory, wife Carolyn Bruce, children James Garrett Halcomb, Jack Dalton Bruce, and Jessie Lynn Bruce (Austin Lynch), father Garrett “Satch” Halcomb, brother Dennie Daris “Paddle” Halcomb, sister Delbra Carol Good, nephews Brian (Natasha) Good and Brad (Renee) Good, niece Lauren Hopper Sizemore and her daughter Kacey Rose Lynn, father and mother-in-law Jack and Peggy Smith, brother-in-law J.C. Smith, lifetime friends Brad Southern and Angie Jones, as well as many, many other relatives and friends too numerous to name but all of who will miss him so dearly.

The family of Doyle Halcomb will receive friends after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricky Braden officiating.

Entombment Services will immediately follow with a processional led by the Kentucky State Police to Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum where Doyle will receive Honors for his lifetime of dedication to law enforcement as well as his final call.

Pallbearers will be Ron North, Brian Greene, Brad Dye, Tommy Biscardi, Brian Good, John Browning, J.C. Smith, and Brad Southern.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Sherriff Mitch Williams and the Bell County Sherriff’s Department, Dr. Steven Morgan, Robbie Parks, and the Kentucky State Police.