Published 8:04 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Mr. Arless Taylor, born May 1, 1938, entered Eternal Rest on November 7, 2022, at Claiborne County Medical center surrounded by his loving daughters, Debra Barker, Tina Behrick, and Amy Islaub.

Arless grew up in Cubbage Kentucky before meeting the love his life, Nancy. They married in 1956 and raised four children together. He attended church at Pontiac Missionary, Pine Knob Missionary and Young’s Chapel. After retiring from General Motors in Pontiac, MI, the couple moved to Tazewell, TN. He is remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and fun grandfather.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Taylor, and other family members.

Arless is survived by his daughters Debra Gail Barker (Burton) of Atlanta, MI, Tina Elaine Behrick (Carl Jr.) of St. George, SC, Amy Rasha Islaub (Charlie) of Tazewell, TN, and son Stevie Arvin Taylor (Christine) of Gladwin, MI. Grandchildren: Arlee Barker (Calie) of Alpena, MI, Travis Barker of Alpena, MI, Matthew Barker (Melissa) of Hermansville, MI, Eric Middleton (Maria) of Maryville, TN, David Middleton (Emma) of Tazewell, TN, Courtney Middleton of Tazewell, TN, Nathanial Behrick of Rock Hill, SC, Noah Behrick of St. George, SC, Shauna Chassereau (Michael) of St. George, SC, Nicholas Behrick (Paige) of Fort Polk, LA, Carl Behrick III of St. George, SC. Great grandchildren: Jayton Barker, Rylend Barker, Delaney Nickell, Vincent Allen, Brantley Allen, Arless Allen, Rhett Middleton, Danny Middleton, Luke Middleton, Rowen Barker, and Breelynn Behrick.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Gibbons presiding. Burial will follow in the Cubbage Cemetery, Cubbage, KY. Pallbearers will be family.

Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com