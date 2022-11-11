Lorraine Warren, 66 Published 8:12 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Lorraine Warren, age 66, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away October 29, 2022, at 5:20 a.m. at her home with her family at her side.

Loving mother of son Billy Jerome Warren and daughter Laura Lee Maiden, both of Middlesboro, Kentucky, grandsons Dustin Raines and Dalton Warren, son-in-law Andrew Maiden Jr, daughter-in-law Kimberly Warren, sisters Sharon Myers, Mary Hendrickson, brothers Amos (Peggy) Hendrickson, Robert (Sherry) Hendrickson, as well as survived by a host of relatives and friends who will mourn her passing.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, as she could brighten a cloudy day. She will see us when it’s our turn, until then watch over us as a beautiful angel.

Per Lorraine’s wishes, all services will be private.