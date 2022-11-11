Larry Thomas Davis, 79 Published 8:18 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Larry Thomas Davis, 79, of Harrogate,TN, passed away on November 4th 2022. Larry Tom was born on March 15th, 1943 to Haze and Naoma Davis of Speedwell TN. After graduating from the former Powell Valley High School, he went on to study education and play basketball at The University of UT at Chattanooga. In 1965-66 he worked as assistant basketball coach under Dean Bailey. Larry completed his education degree at Lincoln Memorial University in 1966. In his retirement Larry would later return to L.M.U. to develop future educators. During his time at L.M.U. in 1965, he met and married Linda Kilpatrick. “God knew I needed Linda. The first time I saw her I knew she was for me.” he said. Larry and Linda went on to have two children, Kristin and Bobby. Following his graduation from L.M.U., Larry became an assistant basketball coach at Middlesboro High School under Willie Hendrickson. From 1972-82 as head coach at Middlesboro High School, he obtained many achievements, however his most cherished was his long enduring relationships with his players.

After coaching for ten years Larry Tom earned the principal’s position at Middlesboro Middle School. There he discovered his wheelhouse. Known to seek excellence in every endeavor, his career in education was no exception. Larry was a man who knew how to connect. He knew how to encourage full on engagement and invested much energy into improving the quality of education and the depth of relationships with students and staff alike. An avid and talented fly fisherman, he would often invite young people to fish with him. This was a commonly used maneuver for Larry Tom for he was not just a fisherman; he was a proficient fisher of men (and women).

Larry Tom was devoted to The Great Commission, whose translation by The Message states, “ Go out and train everyone you meet, far and near, in The Way of life.” He sought every opportunity to share the love of Jesus Christ. He did so in a way that was constant yet not overbearing and brought many into the family of God. Larry Tom was a servant leader who modeled the way we should all love one another. There simply isn’t enough paper, written word (or space in this obituary) to describe the depths of his passion for increasing the family of God.

Larry was preceded in death by his father and mother Haze Aaron and Naoma Davis, and his sister Nanny Lou Hall. He is survived by his devoted wife Linda Kilpatrick Davis, his daughter Kristin Rae Dennis and son-in-law Chad Eric Dennis, his son Robert Haze Davis and daughter-in-law Melissa Treece Davis, his grandchildren Cody Haze Dennis, Jacob Logan Dennis, Owen Haze Davis, Lane Treece Davis, and D’Neya Rae Dennis, niece Pam Lofton Holt and her husband John Beadle Holt and their children John Lofton Holt, Andrew Patrick Holt, and Christopher Aaron Holt.

The family would like to give special thanks to Betty Philpot, Barbara Hatfield, Andrew Ayers, Vivian Knuckles, Anthony Williamson, Linda Fee, and Christy Saylor for their loving care of Larry Tom during the last days of his battle with pancreatic cancer. Also, the nurses and staff of Middlesboro ARH and Tri-State Rehabilitation Center.

Receiving friends will be held at Covenant United Methodist Church of Middlesboro, Kentucky on Thursday, November 10th from 5pm-7pm. Funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Chuck Shroll officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 11th at Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Covenant United Methodist Church of Middlesboro.

Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com