John Walter Owens, 87 Published 8:06 am Friday, November 11, 2022

John Walter Owens, age 87, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Claiborne Medical Center with his loving wife at his side.

He was born on September 22, 1935 in Middlesboro to the late Willie and Rhoda Barnett Owens.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings.

Left to cherish his memory, wife of 62 years, Alma Owens, children Karen (Jim) Bowling, Cindy (Jerry) Wallace, and Randy Owens, grandchildren Heather (Jody Lawson) Spade, Jason (Jeremy Atkins) Spade and their father Benny Spade, Turner (Whitney) Bowling, Tyler (Nicole) Bowling, Leslie (Matt) Miracle, Amy (Derrick) Caylor, and Jerry Edward Wallace, great-grandchildren Tanner (Christine) Horton, Walter Bowling, Claire Bowling, Nazy Bowling, and Lydia Caylor, as well as a host of many other extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Private Entombment Services were held at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Middlesboro, Kentucky.