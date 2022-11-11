George Scott Richardson, 70 Published 8:58 am Friday, November 11, 2022

George Scott Richardson, 70, of Denver, NC, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home. He was born August 2, 1952, in Knoxville, TN, to the late James Richardson and Jean Sharpe Richardson.

Scott graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a BA in business, and from Campbell

University with a master’s in business and marketing.

Scott met Julie Barton Richardson in 1967, and their lifelong love affair began. In 1977, they were

married and have spent their lives together growing, learning, traveling, exploring, and

experiencing all their hard work afforded them.

Scott retired from Newell/Rubbermaid in 2006, as a VP of Distribution and Logistics after years of

service and leading companies such as Abbott Labs, addidus, Black-N-Decker, Converse, Pass and

Seymore LaGrand and Newell/Rubbermaid in their US and worldwide distribution and logistics

performance. During these many years, he formed lasting friendships with so many fellow

teammates that have continued until his passing.

Scott and Julie loved traveling, time spent with family, friends, friends that have become family,

being on the lake, and yes, he enjoyed fishing. Scott loved having a group of friends to entertain and

he always had a few jokes to tell, bringing laughter to everyone that he met.

Scott’s one other love was his Vizsla, Sophie. He adored Sophie, his 4-legged furry baby girl, and she

loved her “daddy”.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Julie Barton Richardson and his fur baby, Sophie; a sister and

niece.

There will be no services as was Scott’s request.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Richardson family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com .