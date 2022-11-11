Fiscal Court approves funding to pay for road improvements Published 8:22 am Friday, November 11, 2022

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

The Bell County Fiscal court meeting was held On November 9th, 2022, Bell county, called to order by Judge Albey Brock. Bell County Fiscal Court meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month. Next month, the December meeting will be held on December 13th.

The fiscal court approved payment to Hinkle Contracting Company, LLC., for the amount of $68, 222.29 for blacktopping of various county roads. This is to approve payment for various county roads that were blacktopped. Annually, Bell county has a list of roads that the State has approved for resurfacing/re-blacktopping.

“This project was funded by flex funding,” said Judge Executive Albey Brock. “This is funding that is based on the amount of fuel that is sold in the county.”

According to Brock, this project has been completed for a year now.

The court also approved payment to Jones Excavating for the amount of $37,800 for work completed on Paula Drive, in Pineville, Kentucky.

This is to approve payment for work done specifically on Paula Drive in Bell County. This was a project that was needed to be finished.

“This project has been completed officially one year in the spring of 2023,” said Brock. “And it was mainly funded by FEMA.”