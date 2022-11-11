Charles David “Crockett” Earle, 67 Published 8:12 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Charles David “Crockett” Earle, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2022, at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was born on June 23, 1955, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the son of Geraldine Cox Earle and the late Billy Pat Earle.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Marie (Maples) Earle; a sister, Tammy Earle; and his best friend and brother, James Wilson.

He is survived by the following members of his family: daughters, Betty (Billy) Myers, Stephanie (Darrell) Smallwood, and Amanda Beth Turnbill; grandchildren, Tristan “Rylee” Harmon, Jaden Earle-Myers, Alex Myers, Hannah (Kevin) Hensley, Olivia Wilson, Cierra and Braydon Evans, Jackson Ledford, Zander Lawson, Trinity, Lily, and Wynter Partin; great-grandson, Diesel Ace Myers; special friends, Sharon Miracle, Keith Yeary, Evelene Lamb, and Adam and Ashley Wilson; and a beloved dog, Sneezeweed.

“Crockett” loved to fish and always enjoyed a good joke or argument.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Turner Cemetery in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

