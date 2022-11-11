Cathy Ann Hooker Green Published 8:11 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Cathy Ann Hooker Green of Arjay, Kentucky, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was born October 7, 1963, the daughter of the late Hubert and Gladys Hooker.

Cathy was a member of the Monarch Church of God Mountain Assembly where she sang and played the guitar. She was very active in her church as she led and mentored the senior youth group into young adults.

Those who were blessed to know Cathy, knew she was a devout Christian, loving wife and good friend. Cathy loved her husband Charles dearly, their “cat” Scout, her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother, Bobby Hooker; and sister, Brenda Hooker.

She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Charles Green of Arjay, Kentucky. Also left to mourn her passing are her family members, Connie Warren, Floyd Warren, Carlos Lee Warren, Rosco Smith, Alice Smith, Patty Ward, Reba Collins; special friends, Bonnie Branham and Teresa Banks; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family of Cathy Green will receive friends from ­­­­­11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held ­­­­­­at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 with Rev. Woody Gilbert and Rev. Jeff Hatfield presiding. Music will be provided by Teresa Banks and Bonnie Branham.

Graveside service will immediately follow the funeral service at Smith Cemetery in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com