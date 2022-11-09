State Police investigating fatal accident in Harlan County Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Kentucky State Police are investigating a death associated with a single-vehicle accident in Harlan County. At 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan received a call of a possible single-vehicle injury collision on State Route 522 in the Putney community of Harlan County. Troopers Brandon Burton, Brandon Pierson, Gabe Price, Colby Cochran and Sergeant Donnie White responded to the scene. Upon the arrival of the troopers, they located the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Putney Fire Department and Harlan County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

The initial investigation indicates a 2008 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on SR 522 when the operator failed to negotiate the curve, crossing the centerline into the eastbound lane of travel. The vehicle then exited the eastbound shoulder and over a steep embankment causing the vehicle to overturn. During the investigation, troopers located a single occupant inside. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort for positive identification. Once identification is made KSP will release that information.

The Harlan County Corner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased. Collision is under investigation by Tpr. Colby Cochran.

KSP reconstructing accident scene on U.S. 25E: On Thursday, November 10, 2022 Kentucky State Police will be closing both lanes of U.S. 25E at the junction of 25E and State Route 1304 in Knox County. KSP will be reconstructing a fatal collision that occurred there last week. The roadway will be shut down for approximately two hours from 10 a.m. to noon. Traffic will be rerouted. Also vehicles can use SR 3439 to avoid the area.