Middlesboro Council member receives training award Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently presented Middlesboro City Council Member Patsy Sullivan with a Level I Achievement in City Governance award.

KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

“The KLC training program provides a variety of opportunities to help city leaders and employees serve their communities,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “The goal is to help the municipality and its citizens by ensuring staff and elected officials are highly trained and knowledgeable about the many nuances of city government. The training award received by Council Member Sullivan is a testament to her dedication and service to the community.”

The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.