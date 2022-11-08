Veterans Day activities include Saturday concert Published 7:58 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

A full day of activities to recognize Veterans Day will include a concert on Saturday at the Levitt AMP concert site. The concert, which runs from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., is hosted by Middlesboro Main Street.

The lineup includes Cody Joe Hodges at 11:30 a.m. and Chris Branscom at 1 p.m. Food will be available from Hillbilly Q.

“Middlesboro ROTC will be presenting the colors to start off our Salute to Veterans,” said Joanie Jasper, Executive Director of Middlesboro Main Street. “Hillbilly Q will also be at the event with their delicious BBQ and Vets Serving Vets will have Smash burgers.” Hodges has released several singles in the past few years. His latest album “That Country Sound” is due out this year.

Branscom, a native of Bell County, was a contestant on Season 13 of American Idol. He is currently finishing a local tour of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.