Paul, Rogers win re-election Published 9:01 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

It was a strong night for incumbents representing Kentucky in Washington.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R) and U.S. Rep. James Comer both won re-election on Tuesday.

Paul has won his third term as senator, with 61 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Charles Booker. With 83 percent of precincts reporting by 11:30 p.m., Paul had received 796,989 votes, compared with 510,058 for Booker.

Rogers easily won his 22nd term in office, defeating Democratic challenger Conor Halbleib in Kentucky’s 5th U.S. House District. The 84-year-old Rogers has represented Kentucky’s 5th District since 1981. With 82 percent of the count in in District 5, Rogers had 146,185 votes to 32,308 for the challenger.