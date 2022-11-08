More than 7,000 turn out to vote in Bell County
Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022
JORDAN BROOKS
jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com
A little more than 7,000 people cast a ballot in this year’s elections.
According to unofficial results released by the Bell County Clerk’s office, 5,470 votes were cast on Election Day, 1,026 during the early voting period and 602 through absentee ballot.
Albey Brock retained his seat as Bell County Judge-Executive with 4,127 votes, beating challenger Tony Nierengarten, who had 2,707 votes.
Boone Bowling, with 1,382 votes, will be the next mayor of Middlesboro, beating Rick Nelson, with 968 votes.
Robin Venable has been elected jailer. Venable finished with 4,755 votes to Josh Collett’s 1,162.
BELL COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEY
Lisa L. Fugate (R), 5,677
CORONER
Jay Steele (R), 5,933
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Chris Douglas (R), 5,605
COUNTY CLERK
Debbie Turner Gambrel (R), 6,164
COUNTY JUDGE-EXECUTIVE
Al “Albey” Brock (R), 4,127
Tony Nierengarten (D), 2,707
JAILER
Robin Venable (R), 4,755
Joshua Collett (Write-in), 1,162
PROPERTY VALUATION ADMINISTRATOR
Ben Barnett (R), 5,561
SHERIFF
Mitchell “Mitch” Williams (R), 5713
SURVEYOR
[No candidate filed]
PINEVILLE MAYOR
Scott Madon, 419
PINEVILLE CITY COUNCIL
Patricia Bingham, 349
Shawn Fugate, 359
Alicia Slusher, 387
David “Bo” Bush, 255
Bobby Valentine Jr., 319
Ben Madon, 302
Scott Jeffrey, 325
MIDDLESBORO MAYOR
Boone L. Bowling, 1,382
Rick Nelson, 968
MIDDLESBORO CITY COUNCIL
Jade Robertson, 868
Dawn Risner, 829
Judy Meredith Grandey, 1,239
Jacob Anthony Voges, 485
Floyd Branham, 711
Terry Poore, 1,227
Kimberly Silcox, 445
Chase Allen, 763
Tommy Joe Mike, 1,214
Glynna Brown, 894
Scotty Branham, 619
Bill Smith, 794
Brad Cawood, 1,148
Lucas Carter, 1,182
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 1
Eddie Saylor (R), 933
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 2
Donny Lefevers (R), 1,045
Hubert Dozier Jr. (D), 356
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 3
Lonnie “Junior” Maiden (R), 1,187
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 4
Glenn Webb Jr. (R), 713
Kevin Barnett (D), 634
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 5
Joe Hammontree (R), 1,178
John E. Hensley (D), 247
Jason Partin (Ind), 168
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 1
Glenn Robert Hobbs (R), 918
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 2
Keith Allen Cox (R), 1,121
Jimmy Stewart (D), 211
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 3
Donnie Sparks (R), 1,096
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 4
Kevin M. Gordon (R), 1,023
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 5
Harold Dean Miracle Jr. (R), 1,299
BELL CO SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 1
Mike Hatfield, 570
BELL CO SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2
Larry “Coach” Elliott, 462
Kenneth Sams, 130
PINEVILLE SCHOOL BOARD
Ann “Kaki” Smith, 377
Chassidy Gambrell, 344
James R. Golden, 332
MIDDLESBORO SCHOOL BOARD
Joyce Hoskins, 1,144
Daniel Derringer, 999
Bill Johnson, 1,381
MIDDLESBORO SCHOOL BOARD – UNEXPIRED TERM
Rian Sanders Edwards, 1,286
George “Bo” Silcox, 665
SOIL & WATER
Hannah Browning, 2,594
Ethan Warren, 1,800
William S. “Bill” Partin, 2,632
Caroll David Gibbons, 1,893
Allison Hopper, 1,400