More than 7,000 turn out to vote in Bell County Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

A little more than 7,000 people cast a ballot in this year’s elections.

According to unofficial results released by the Bell County Clerk’s office, 5,470 votes were cast on Election Day, 1,026 during the early voting period and 602 through absentee ballot.

Albey Brock retained his seat as Bell County Judge-Executive with 4,127 votes, beating challenger Tony Nierengarten, who had 2,707 votes.

Boone Bowling, with 1,382 votes, will be the next mayor of Middlesboro, beating Rick Nelson, with 968 votes.

Robin Venable has been elected jailer. Venable finished with 4,755 votes to Josh Collett’s 1,162.

BELL COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEY

Lisa L. Fugate (R), 5,677

CORONER

Jay Steele (R), 5,933

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Chris Douglas (R), 5,605

COUNTY CLERK

Debbie Turner Gambrel (R), 6,164

COUNTY JUDGE-EXECUTIVE

Al “Albey” Brock (R), 4,127

Tony Nierengarten (D), 2,707

JAILER

Robin Venable (R), 4,755

Joshua Collett (Write-in), 1,162

PROPERTY VALUATION ADMINISTRATOR

Ben Barnett (R), 5,561

SHERIFF

Mitchell “Mitch” Williams (R), 5713

SURVEYOR

[No candidate filed]

PINEVILLE MAYOR

Scott Madon, 419

PINEVILLE CITY COUNCIL

Patricia Bingham, 349

Shawn Fugate, 359

Alicia Slusher, 387

David “Bo” Bush, 255

Bobby Valentine Jr., 319

Ben Madon, 302

Scott Jeffrey, 325

MIDDLESBORO MAYOR

Boone L. Bowling, 1,382

Rick Nelson, 968

MIDDLESBORO CITY COUNCIL

Jade Robertson, 868

Dawn Risner, 829

Judy Meredith Grandey, 1,239

Jacob Anthony Voges, 485

Floyd Branham, 711

Terry Poore, 1,227

Kimberly Silcox, 445

Chase Allen, 763

Tommy Joe Mike, 1,214

Glynna Brown, 894

Scotty Branham, 619

Bill Smith, 794

Brad Cawood, 1,148

Lucas Carter, 1,182

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 1

Eddie Saylor (R), 933

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 2

Donny Lefevers (R), 1,045

Hubert Dozier Jr. (D), 356

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 3

Lonnie “Junior” Maiden (R), 1,187

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 4

Glenn Webb Jr. (R), 713

Kevin Barnett (D), 634

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 5

Joe Hammontree (R), 1,178

John E. Hensley (D), 247

Jason Partin (Ind), 168

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 1

Glenn Robert Hobbs (R), 918

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 2

Keith Allen Cox (R), 1,121

Jimmy Stewart (D), 211

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 3

Donnie Sparks (R), 1,096

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 4

Kevin M. Gordon (R), 1,023

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 5

Harold Dean Miracle Jr. (R), 1,299

BELL CO SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 1

Mike Hatfield, 570

BELL CO SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2

Larry “Coach” Elliott, 462

Kenneth Sams, 130

PINEVILLE SCHOOL BOARD

Ann “Kaki” Smith, 377

Chassidy Gambrell, 344

James R. Golden, 332

MIDDLESBORO SCHOOL BOARD

Joyce Hoskins, 1,144

Daniel Derringer, 999

Bill Johnson, 1,381

MIDDLESBORO SCHOOL BOARD – UNEXPIRED TERM

Rian Sanders Edwards, 1,286

George “Bo” Silcox, 665

SOIL & WATER

Hannah Browning, 2,594

Ethan Warren, 1,800

William S. “Bill” Partin, 2,632

Caroll David Gibbons, 1,893

Allison Hopper, 1,400