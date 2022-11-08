Governor’s School for the Arts application period open Published 8:06 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts is accepting applications for the class of 2023 until January 8, 2023. The program, a tuition-free three-week immersive arts education experience, opens doors to a variety of scholarship opportunities and will be celebrating its 36th year next summer.

Each summer, GSA hosts talented high school students from every region of the commonwealth for a three-week, tuition-free immersive residential program on a college campus. During this program, student artists engage in studies across nine disciplines: Architecture + Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film + Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music. Recent funding from the Kentucky Department of Education has allowed GSA to grow from 256 students to more than 500 students.

Since 1987, nearly 7,250 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.

Acceptance to the GSA program is competitive. Applicants are scored on their creative potential and passion and the application does not ask for GPA or SAT/ACT scores; there is an application fee of $30 for the GSA summer program, which is waived for students on free or reduced lunch.

To guide students, families, and educators through the application process, GSA will host a series of informational webinars. All webinars are free, but registration is required; each session will also be recorded and made available afterward. To view upcoming and past webinars, visit kentuckygsa.org.