Bell takes care of Powell County in playoff opener Published 4:08 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

It was all Bell County on Friday in the opening round of the Class 3A Playoffs on Log Mountain. The Bobcats rolled to a 53-7 win over Powell County and will advance to host Fleming County on Friday. The Panthers are coming into the game with a 7-4 record. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Bell County got rolling as senior running back Dawson Woolum scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.

Bobcat quarterback Blake Burnett connected with George Pace for a 14-yard TD pass as Bell High led 16-0. Ethan Raby scored a pair of two-point conversions.

Daniel Thomas scored on a 24-yard touchdown run with 10:24 remaining in the second quarter. Burnett found Pace for the two-point conversion as the lead swelled to 24-0.

Thomas went in from the 26 at the 6L45 mark of the period. Pace added the extra point. A 28-yard TD run by Thomas and the extra point by Pace pushed the lead to 38-0 at halftime.

With a running clock, the Bobcats found the end zone as Raby scored on a 28-yard TD run with 8:25 to play in the third quarter. Pace made it 45-0. Powell County avoided the shutout at the end of the period with a touchdown and a PAT.

Freshman Hunter Everage closed the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run. Bell County added the two-point conversion. Powell County closed the season with a 3-8 record.

The Pirates, coached by Mike Jones, defeated Bath County, Pendleton County and Owen County in the regular season.

Powell County loses 11 seniors from this year’s team. Last week, the Class 3A, District 5 awarded the all-district team.

Taking honors from Bell County High School were Pace, Raby, Woolum, Thomas, Hayden Dameron, Brayden Dunn, Blake Evans and Teddy Saylor.

Burnett, Hayden Canady, Jaxon Pratt and Peyton Williams were named as honorable mention.