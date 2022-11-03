Orville Wayne (Pap) Brock, Jr., 70 Published 3:28 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Orville Wayne (Pap) Brock, Jr. age 70 of Middlesboro, KY went home to be with the Lord on October 28, 2022 at the Middlesboro ARH. He was the son of the late Orville and Beulah Brock. Wayne worked as a superintendent for multiple coal mines in Harlan County. He was a man of Christian faith and has a close relationship with the Lord. He was a dedicated father, husband, grandfather and friend.

He loved being around his family, watching Kentucky basketball, watching westerns and drove nothing but a Ford Truck. He loved to tell stories about his youth growing up in Legget, Ky, stories about the mines and all the good times we shared as a family. Pap had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could, to lend a helping hand or a shoulder to lean on. He was one of a kind and had great wisdom to share. He will be greatly missed by many.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Wife Kathy Brock, sister Debbie Brock and nephew Jonathan Lankford.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren Erika Brock Chrissy Brock, Nelson Brock, William (Hailey) Brock, Jake (Lauren) Brock, Ryan (Madison) Brock, Riley Brock, Greyson Brock, Carson Brock, Codi Brock, Ellie Brock, Katie Brock and Asher Jacob Brock.

Graveside services for Orville Wayne “Pap” Brock will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery, Harrogate, TN. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.

