Melissa Mae Middleton, 56 Published 3:26 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Melissa Mae Middleton, age 56, of New Tazewell, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Claiborne County Hospital in Tazewell, TN. Melissa was born in Middlesboro Kentucky on September 3, 1966, the daughter of Judy Compton Middleton and Billy Middleton.

Melissa was a graduate of Powell Valley High School and the Tennessee School of Nursing, where she proceeded her career as a licensed practical nurse. Melissa was also a member of Greers Chapel Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Christopher Cody Middleton and Mark Anthony Middleton; her nephew, Adam Cody Emert; grandparents, Ray Compton and Nadine Roberts Compton, and Silas Middleton and Mary Shular Middleton.

Melissa is survived by the following members of her family, her mother and father, Judy Ann Compton Middleton and Billy Gene Middleton; children, Joshua Shumate and Dustin Shumate; sister, Tina Middleton Chapman; brother, Justin (Elizabeth) Middleton; nieces, Roxy and Riley; nephews, Chris and Eli Middleton; aunts, Helen Mize and Mary Compton; uncle, Mike Compton; and her life partner of 30 years, James David Brown.

Graveside service for Melissa Mae Middleton will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Greer’s Chapel Cemetery, 328 Greers Chapel Road in Harrogate Tennessee, with Rev. David Billingsley presiding. Pallbearers will be her beloved friends and family members.

Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, is in charge of all arrangements.