Ferndee Fortner, 87 Published 3:23 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Ferndee Fortner, age 87, of Speedwell, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the James H Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was born July 26, 1935, the son of the late Benjamin E. Fortner and Maucie Cleo Hopper, both of Speedwell, Tennessee.

Ferndee was the past Master of the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge #488 of Speedwell, Tennessee and was a lodge member for 63 years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Lee Price Fortner and his brother, Paris M. Fortner.

Left to mourn his passing are his children, Garvin Fortner and Kelvin Fortner; grandson, Robert Fortner; brothers-in-law, Clifford (Patsy) Price, Damon Price and Conley (Shelia) Price; sisters-in-law, Joyce Price Emans, Bonnie Price Rogers, Faye Price (Bob) Hunley and Dolly Ann Fortner.

The family of Ferndee Fortner will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Masonic Rites will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Graveside services will immediately follow at the Fortner Family Cemetery, Pump Hollow Road in Speedwell, Tennessee with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, is in charge of all arrangements.