Elks Lodge hosts VIP visitors

Published 3:59 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Special to The Middlesboro News

ictured from left are Dennis Smith of Middlesboro Elks Lodge 119, Rick Fryman, Lynn Hicks and Michael Crump all of Cynthiana Lodge 438 and Tommy Harrell of the Middlesboro lodge. Photo submitted

Rick Fryman of Elks Lodge 438 in Cynthiana recently visited Middlesboro Lodge 119 as part of the group’s annual review. While in town, Fryman also addressed the local lodge members at their regular meeting. Also visiting from Cynthiana during a review that included inspecting the group’s books, records and procedures were Lynn Hicks and Michael Crump, also from Cynthiana. Pictured from left are Dennis Smith of Middlesboro Elks Lodge 119, Rick Fryman, Lynn Hicks and Michael Crump all of Cynthiana Lodge 438 and Tommy Harrell of the Middlesboro lodge. Photo submitted

More News

LMU inducts Comptons into Educators’ Hall of Fame

AG says report suspected Election Day fraud

Volunteers give the gift of music to flood victims

DeRoyal breaks silence on EtO emissions

Print Article
  • newsletter signup