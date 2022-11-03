Elks Lodge hosts VIP visitors Published 3:59 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Rick Fryman of Elks Lodge 438 in Cynthiana recently visited Middlesboro Lodge 119 as part of the group’s annual review. While in town, Fryman also addressed the local lodge members at their regular meeting. Also visiting from Cynthiana during a review that included inspecting the group’s books, records and procedures were Lynn Hicks and Michael Crump, also from Cynthiana. Pictured from left are Dennis Smith of Middlesboro Elks Lodge 119, Rick Fryman, Lynn Hicks and Michael Crump all of Cynthiana Lodge 438 and Tommy Harrell of the Middlesboro lodge. Photo submitted