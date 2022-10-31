Miracle claims third in cross country state title meet Published 4:48 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County senior Caden Miracle, the 2021 State Cross Country winner, finished third this season in the championship at the Bourbon County Cross Country Club in Paris.

Miracle took third with a time of 15:46.02. Thomas Nelson sophomore Riku Sugie won the championship with a time of 15:38.43, and Adam Patel, a junior at North Oldham, was second in 15:41.42.

Harlan County senior Andrew Yeary placed 17th. Bell County freshman Nicholas Stewart finished 34th with a time of 17:48.42, and Johanan Woodring, a senior at Bell High, came in 76th with a time of 18:36.98.

Another senior at Bell, James Arnold claimed 80th place. His time was 18:39.72, junior Hayden Green took 108th while senior Nathan Miracle finished 130th.

Harlan County took 16th place in the girls competition with Bell County placing 22nd. Lady Bear sophomore Peyton Lunsford finished 12th with a time of 20:06.96.

The top Lady Cat was junior Milka Woodring. She finished with a time of 22:52.43 and took 83rd place. Bell County senior Jasmine Close came in 116th in 23.38.92, and freshman Sophie Good was 135th with a time of 24:06.72. Lady Cat freshman Ava Harris finished 159th while senior Kaylin Hickey was 165th. Junior Lily Nolan claimed 176th and Meredith Allen, a sophomore, was 200th.