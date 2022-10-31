Chelsea Brooke Gibson, 26 Published 2:20 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

Chelsea Brooke Gibson, of Harrogate, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the young age of 26.

She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on May 28, 1996 to the late Rodney Keyes and Angie Gibson who survives. Chelsea was a free spirit with a gypsy soul. A small girl with a big heart, and an even bigger attitude. She was so close with her family whom she loved, and she lived by the motto “Ohana” – or family. If she was your friend you knew it, and she would do anything for family and friends. All who were blessed to have known her will never forget her – she will be missed more than words can describe.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandfather Gary Keyes.

Left to hold onto and cherish her memory, mother Angie Gibson, her sons Neyland Forester and James Michael Gwinner, sister Sierra Fletcher, grandparents Buddy and Bertha Gibson, grandmother Rose Keyes, special friends Chris Earl and Amber Barnett, as well as many cousins whom she loved like brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Chelsea Gibson received friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services were conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Services immediately followed at the Gibson Family Cemetery off Back Valley Road in Speedwell, Tennessee.

Pallbearers were her cousins.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Gibson Family.

