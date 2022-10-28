Noah Patton named Young Alumni of the Year

JORDAN BROOKS

Noah Patton of Harrogate, Tennessee, recently received Lincoln Memorial University’s R. Martin Peters Young Alumnus of the Year Award. The award is given to someone who “embodies patriotism, leadership, volunteerism, strong work ethic and is an ambassador of Lincoln Memorial University.” The award is based on how long the recipient has been out of school, and Patton is a 2019 graduate of Lincoln Memorial University.

Patton earned his undergraduate degree in Appalachian Development from Lincoln Memorial University in 2010 and his Juris Doctor from LMU’s Duncan School of Law, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2019, ranking first in his class.

“After I graduated the first time, I took some time off from school altogether and went to work,” said Patton. “Prior to law school, I spent 15 years in the oil and gas industry, negotiating drilling and pipeline contracts on behalf of large and small energy companies.”

Patton is the owner of NDP Resources, a second-generation, family owned company that was started by his father, Donald, a 1976 graduate of Lincoln Memorial University.

“I am also a partner in Harrogate Energy, LLC, with a long-time family friend Gary Giles,” Patton said. “Vernon Smith gave Noah his first job in the oil and gas industry.”

Smith had previously given Patton’s father and grandfather their first jobs in the oil and gas industry in the 1970s.

“During law school, I clerked for former Harlan County, Kentucky Circuit Judge Russell Alred,” Patton said.

He also completed an externship for E. Shayne Sexton, the Criminal Court Judge for Tennessee’s 8th Judicial District, which includes Claiborne County.

During his last year of law school, Patton also worked as a law clerk for David Stanifer at Stanifer & Stanifer, the oldest law firm in Claiborne County. Upon his admission to the practice of law, Patton worked as a full-time associate attorney for Stanifer & Stanifer for two years before beginning his solo practice in the Stanifer & Stanifer building.

Patton currently serves on the LMU National Alumni Board as the representative for the Duncan School of Law, a position he has held since 2020. He and wife Candice have three children, Bailey, Ruby and Nathaniel.