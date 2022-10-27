What’s up, Middlesboro? There is a lot on tap throughout the fall

Well, what’s up, Middlesboro? My name is Joanie Jasper, and I’m the executive director of Middlesboro Main Street. I’ve been a part of this beautiful community since May of 2021, and I find so much joy in meeting you all, hosting events, and engaging the community in all Main Street has to offer.

I’m excited about the opportunity to have this new column, so I can share all of the exciting things happening with Middlesboro Main Street and throughout the community. I’m looking forward to sharing stories about local individuals and businesses that are making Middlesboro an amazing place to be.

My hope is that you’ll read this column and be informed about upcoming events and inspired by the people and businesses that call Middlesboro home.

Although October has flown by, there are still some exciting opportunities to get out and have a great time.

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. in the city parking lot, the Bell County Chamber of Commerce has created an event that your children will be thrilled to attend. It’s Trunk or Treat and the Spooky Canal Walk. It’s perfect for families with children of all ages.

The Bell County Historical Society did not want the adults to feel left out, so on Oct. 29 they are hosting the Moonlight Masquerade at the Arthur Museum. This spooktacular event will begin at 7 p.m. Grab your mask and your ticket (they can be purchased at the door), and get all dressed up for the masquerade. You’ll be able to enjoy live music, light hors d’oeuvres, a donation bar, and possibly some ghostly encounters.

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be the city wide trick or treat. Make sure to stay safe while you’re out and about collecting delicious treats.

As much fun as October has been, November is the start of many exciting things.

Nov. 5 at the Levitt Lot is our second tailgate event. Join us at noon for the Kentucky vs. Missouri football game. We’ll have three TVs broadcasting the game. Hillbilly Q will be on site for yummy food, and adult beverages will be available for purchase. We’ll also have fun yard games for you to play with your friends and family. This is a great event for the whole family.

Nov. 8 is Election Day. Middlesboro, we have the opportunity to make positive changes for our families and our community by just getting out and voting. Make sure you’re registered and informed so you can vote for those you believe will make a positive impact on Middlesboro and the Bell County area.

Nov. 12 is our Salute Our Veterans event. Let’s join together down at the Levitt Lot and let our veterans know how much we appreciate them. Cody Joe Hodges will be taking the stage at 11:30 to perform. Hillbilly Q will be on site with their delicious BBQ. Come out and enjoy this free family event.

There are lots of things happening as 2022 comes to a close, and I hope you can come join us for some of these awesome events.

If you know an individual or a business that is making a positive impact on Middlesboro, drop me an email at downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com so I can share their story with the community. It’s time that we celebrate all of the things that make Middlesboro a beautiful place to visit and live.

Take care my friends, and I’ll talk to you next Saturday.