Lady Cats upset North Laurel in regional

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

After Bell County fell to the Harlan County Lady Bears in the championship game of the 52nd District Tournament last week, the Lady Cats regrouped and fought for another week of play.

Bell County, the district runner up, drew North Laurel in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament at Corbin this week.

The Lady Bobcats edged the Lady Jaguars in five sets (23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18, 15-12). Bell County trailed 2-1 after the third set, but tired it at 2-all and forced a fifth set and match. The Lady Cats were led by Gracie Wilder with 36 kills and 10 blocks. Olivia Jackson poured in 24 digs. Bell County also got 17 digs by Abby Capps, 14 digs from Autumn Brock, Abbi Middleton and Jordan Muncy. Wilder added 12 digs and eight assists. Brock had a match-high 19 assists. Lily O’rick added 10 assists while Wilder had eight. Riley Allen contributed finished with 10 digs.

Senior Alivia Parker paced Whitley County (22-14) with 38 digs and 32 assists.

In other tournament action, Whitley County defeated Pineville 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-14). The Lady Lions closes the season with an 11-16 mark. Corbin blanked Harlan County 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25,10) and Jackson County upset Knox Central 3-2 (21-25, 25-20, 26-16, 22-25, 15-11). Harlan County closed the year at 11-12 record.

The tournament’s semifinals was slated Wednesday with Bell High playing Whitley County and Corbin taking on Jackson County. The championship was scheduled for Thursday.