MIS looks to extend services to support students

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Last week, the 2021-22 Kentucky School Report Card was released to the public. Reviewing the accountability data for the school year, trends that have already been publicly reported across the nation pertaining to reading, math and writing are similar to those of Middlesboro Independent Schools.

The pandemic definitely had an impact on test performance, but Middlesboro Independent plans to and is implementing new programs and utilizing new resources to help students meet grade-level readiness in reading, math and writing. Extended school services through a 21st Century Grant, a D-COM mentorship program, and the Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant are a few programs that will provide high-quality resources to improve student academic performance.

Though educators hold much of the responsibility for helping students to read, write, and perform math at grade level, parents and guardians and the larger community also share in this responsibility, said Waylon Allen, Superintendent of Middlesboro Independent Schools. The entire Middlesboro community must have the expectation that all students read, write and perform math at grade level, Allen said.

“Although student assessment results show a decline,” Allen said, “I am confident that with a rigorous, relevant, and real-world curriculum, and personalized supports, our students will be able to not only score better on standardized assessments, but more importantly, reach our grade-level performance and college and career readiness goals.”

For years, Middlesboro Independent has seen a decline in district-wide enrollment as families relocate for job opportunities. When compared to the 2018-19 school year, the last year funding was directly related to attendance, Middlesboro Independent’s enrollment is down. However, looking at last year’s enrollment compared to this year, we have an increase in student enrollment.

“I think during the pandemic many families were reluctant about enrolling their children in school due to various health-related issues, and now that this seems to be behind us, and we are living with Covid-19, we have more students enrolling which has been evident by the need of an additional kindergarten classroom.” said Allen.

During the pandemic, Middlesboro Independent supplied all of their virtual and home bound students with Internet access and an electronic device to complete their assignments. Educators also believe this shift also prepared students for the online Kentucky Summative Assessment that is now taken electronically.

“I am very proud of what students, teachers, staff, and parents and guardians were able to accomplish during the 2021-2022 school year,” said Allen. “There is no question that we have much work to do going forward, as we help students read, write, and perform math at grade level.”