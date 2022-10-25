KTC getting ready for winter

KENTUCKY TODAY

Despite our current weather conditions, it won’t be long before Old Man Winter pays us a visit, so Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have already started prepping for the upcoming snow and ice season.

Over the next few weeks, drivers may see plows making test runs down area highways. These runs help drivers become familiar with their assigned routes, take note of various hazards, and check out turnaround locations.

Crews are also running their trucks, plows and salt distribution equipment through safety checks to ensure that they are ready to roll any time snow and ice accumulations may create hazardous driving conditions.

“As we round out the final months of the year, state road crews are on high alert to serve Kentuckians when winter weather inevitably appears,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We all have a part to play to ensure the people providing these essential services are protected by giving them plenty of room on the roads when they are out.”

Just as Transportation Cabinet crews prepare for winter weather, they also ask that you do the same thing with your vehicles. Now is a good time to examine the tread on your tires, check your windshield wipers, your coolant anti-freeze, and otherwise prepare your personal vehicle for what’s ahead this winter.

Other suggestions from the Transportation Cabinet includes:

• Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level.

• Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road

• Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment.

• Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

• Allow time for a slower commute.

• Supply vehicles with blankets, a flashlight and an emergency supply kit.

• Eliminate distractions like operating your phone and eating while driving.

• Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a webpage just for snow and ice information. You can visit snowky.ky.gov to learn more about priority routes, access helpful winter weather tips and fact sheets and view informational videos on salt application and snow removal.