Bonnie Josephine Siler, 84

Bonnie Josephine Siler, age 84, passed away October 19, 2022, in Morristown, Tennessee.

She was born on April 11, 1938, in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Marion Barnett and Etta Owens Barnett.

Bonnie was a faithful member of the First Apostolic Church of Dandridge, Tennessee. Fishing, gardening, and cooking were Bonnie’s favorite pass times. She was an excellent cook and loved preparing home cooked meals for her family and her many friends. Her heart was most content when spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Jerry Siler, and her first born son, Jerry Wayne Siler Jr.

Left to cherish her memory, sons Tom Siler and Steve Siler of Morristown, Tennessee, and Tim (Cindy) Siler of Speedwell, Tennessee, brother Cody Barnett, grandchildren Thomas Siler, Jeremy (Kenzie) Siler, Savanah Siler, great grandchildren Bentley Siler, Jaxtyn Siler, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Bonnie Siler will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jesse Wagers and Rev. Johnny Parker presiding.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Siler Family.

