Bobcats takes district title following rout of Estill

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Bell County Bobcats are district football champions once again.

Junior running back Daniel Thomas scored four touchdowns as the Bobcats posted a 37-13 victory over visiting Estill County on Friday.

Thomas gained 244 yards on 17 carries for Bell High. Senior running back Dawson Woolum added 76 yards on 17 rushes. The Bobcats rushed for 361 yards.

The Engineers took a 7-0 advantage with 7:10 left in the opening quarter.

Bell County quickly responded as Thomas raced 78 yards for a touchdown at the 6:16 mark, taking an 8-7 lead.

Estill County fought back and found the end zone less than four minutes later. The Engineers took a 13-8 advantage.

The Bobcats took the lead for good as Woolum scored on a 12-yard TD run. Bell led 16-13 at the break.

Thomas scored three times in the second half on touchdown runs of three, 39 and 42 yards as Bobcats captured a perfect 4-0 district record.

Thomas also added three two-point conversions for Bell. Woolum added another

Sophomores Blake Evans and Jeremiah Saylor each led the Bell County defense with 11 tackles. Senior Ethan Raby added 10 tackles. Hayden Dameron, another sophomore, finished with six tackles.

Raby and Evans each recovered fumbles for the Bobcats. Evans forced both fumbles.

Senior quarterback Caleb Witt completed nine of 16 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown for the Engineers.

Caden Arvin, a junior running back, rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries for Estill County. The Engineers gained 119 yards on the ground for the game.

Breaden Waddle and Jax Niece each scored touchdowns for Estill County. Zach Young added an extra point.

The Bobcats fumbles twice on the night. Waddle and John McTeer each recovered a fumble for the Engineers. Arvin added an interception.

Waddle, a senior linebacker, carries the Estill defense with 20 tackles. Senior lineman Caleb Ross had 13 tackles. Tre Burns finished with nine.

Bell County (7-2) travels to Harlan County (4-5) on Friday in the season finale.

The Bobcats have won three straight against the Bears.

Estill County (6-3 overall, 3-1 district) closes the regular season at home against Casey County (6-3) on Friday.

Bell County will play host to Powell County in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bobcats have only met the Pirates once in the KHSAA Playoffs. In 2015, Bell High won 52-20.

Estill County will host Lewis County in the opening round.

In other district playoff action, Garrard County travels to Fleming County and Rockcastle County visits Mason County.