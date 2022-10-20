Simpson wins 13th Region elementary championship

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

On Oct. 3, the 13th Region cross country championship was held at Lynn Camp Elementary school for elementary and middle school divisions.

Bell County fifth-grader Tanner Simpson did not disappoint, winning the sixth-grade and under regional title in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:25.61. Eli Green was the only other Bell runner in the division, placing 21st with a time of 7:31.57.

“Winning a regional title at any level is a big deal and Tanner got him one today,” said Bell coach Jason Stewart. “We are expecting big things from these young men over the next several years.”

In the girls K-3 elementary division, Bell runner Aubreigh Green placed second overall with a time of 8:11.30 over the 1,600-meter course.

“Aubreigh ran so well today, I’m looking forward to next year. I think she’ll win this race,” Stewart said. “She works very hard and is so coachable.”

In the middle school division, the Bell County boys placed third overall as a team with Jacob Brannon leading the way with a fourth place finish with a time of 10:49.76.

He was followed by teammates Andrew Roy in 27th place, Doltan Warren in 28th, Eli Knuckles 29th, and Joanah Slusher in 33rd place.

“These boys had a great season,” Stewart said. “They finished 3rd in a loaded middle school field and that’s nothing to hang your head over. I know each of them will keep working and be ready for next season. They are a pleasure to coach.”