Williamsburg gives Lions first defeat

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville’s seven-game winning streak came to a halt Friday as visiting Williamsburg blanked the Mountain Lions 42-0 in district football action.

The Yellow Jackets (5-2, 2-0) scored 21 points in the first quarter to take control of the game early. It was Williamsburg’s 24th consecutive district victory and gave the Jackets first place in the league. Pineville (7-1 overall, 1-1) travels to Harlan (6-2, 1-1) on Friday in the ‘Battle of 119’ with second place on the line in the district.

Williamsburg senior quarterback Sydney Bowen threw for three touchdowns in the first half and four for the game while running for two TDs.

The Jackets opened the scoring as Bowen raced 59 yards with 11:35 remaining in the first period. Bowen’s two-point conversion made it 8-0. Four minutes later, Bowen went in from the 1-yard line as the Jackets led 14-0. With 4:40 to play in the quarter, Bowen connected with Cade Hatcher for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Drew Damron kicked the extra point. Williamsburg extended the lead to 28-0 as Nate Goodin caught a 30-yard TD pass from Bowen at the 11:51 mark of the second period.

Bowen continued to have success through the air as he found Hunter Thomas for a 19-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes left in the first half. The Jackets led 36-0. Bowen scored the two-point conversion. Williamsburg’s final score came with 3:07 remaining in the third quarter as Bowen connected with Goodin for a 68-yard TD. Thomas added a two-point conversion.

It was the first time Pineville has been shut out since another 42-0 setback to Williamsburg on Oct. 16, 2020. The Yellow Jackets have won 15 straight against Pineville. The last time the Lions defeated Williamsburg was Oct. 29, 2010 in Williamsburg.

The Yellow Jackets gained 182 rushing yards and finished the game with 470 total yards. Bowen passed for 288 yards on 9 of 15 attempts. He rushed for 112 yards on nine carries. Goodin had five receptions for 191 yards.

Williamsburg visits Lynn Camp (2-6, 0-2) this week and closes the regular season Oct. 28 at home against Class 4A opponent Perry Central.