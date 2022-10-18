Program is in place to help fight opioid addiction

NEWS RELEASE

Help is on the way for those suffering from opioid addiction.

Kentucky’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission’s online grant proposal portal is up and running and organizations and individuals dedicated to fighting the opioid epidemic are encouraged to apply.

The OAAC was established by the General Assembly’s 2021 passage of House Bill 427 dealing with Kentucky’s share of a settlement with opioid companies.

“An important part of our work in combating the opioid epidemic involves administering the commonwealth’s portion of the $478 million in opioid settlement funds,” Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron said. “These funds will be used, in part, to support organizations that develop and implement programs to combat the opioid crisis in Kentucky. We appreciate the dedication of those who stand on the front lines in this fight and invite organizations to apply for funding so that, together, we can lend hope and help to those struggling with opioid use disorder.”

In June, Cameron named W. Bryan Hubbard, as the executive director of the OAAC, and announced the panel’s nine voting and two non-voting members. Since then, the OAAC has held three regular meetings to discuss and establish a framework for distributing opioid settlement funds.

To hear directly from Kentuckians affected by the opioid epidemic, the OAAC is hosting a series of eight town halls across the state. Three have already been conducted, and five more are scheduled to be held in Covington, Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green, and Paducah.

“The Commission is committed to administering the Commonwealth’s portion of the opioid settlement funds with honesty, transparency, and accountability,” Hubbard said. “We encourage individuals and organizations committed to waging war on this tragedy to submit their intent to apply.”

Organizations that intend to apply for OAAC grants may visit ag.ky.gov/OAAC. Questions regarding the grant funding process should be directed to Alison Chavies by calling 502-696-5638 or Scott Hornbuckle at 502-234-4194 or by emailing kyoaac@ky.gov.