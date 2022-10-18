Maroons score late to defeat Bell County 35-29

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County kept the lead most of the game on Friday, but visiting Pulaski County scored late to claim a 35-29 victory.

The Bobcats (6-2 overall, 3-0 district) kept the ball for nearly 33 minutes of the game.

With Bell High leading 29-28 and 3:15 to play, the Maroons’ final touchdown came with 1:34 to play when Ethan Idlewine scored on a 4-yard run. Brysen Mounce added his fifth extra point of the game.

Pulaski County (8-1) gained 141 yards on the ground and 255 in the air from quarterback Brysen Dugger. He completed 14 of 23 passes. Dugger led the Maroons with 54 rushing yards. Idlewine followed with 48 yards.

Bell County junior running back Daniel Thomas led the Bobcats with 224 yards on 34 carries.

The game was scoreless after one quarter as Bell County kept the ball the entire opening period.

With 11:53 remaining in the first half, Thomas scored on a 23-yard touchdown run. George Pace added the extra point. The Bobcats took a 14-0 advantage less than three minutes later as Dawson Woolum went in from the 15-yard line.

Pulaski County scored its first TD of the night on a 1-yard run by Cody Nichols.

Bell County put another touchdown on the scoreboard as Thomas raced 51 yards with 3:43 to play before halftime. The kick by Pace made it 21-7.

The Maroons scored just before the break as Dugger connected with Chandler Godby on a 6-yard TD pass. Pulaski County didn’t waste any time finding the end zone after halftime. Godby had a 57-yard touchdown pass from Dugger just 18 seconds into the third quarter to even the game at 21. Dugger and Godby teamed up on an eight-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds to play in the period to make it 28-21.

Bell County quarterback Blake Burnett’s one-yard TD keeper pulled the Bobcats within one with 3:15 left to play. Thomas added the two-point conversion as Bell led 29-28.

Last season at Pulaski County, the Maroons escaped with a 27-24 victory.

Pulaski County closes the regular season Friday at Southwestern (8-0) in a key Class 5A, District 8 showdown to determine the district champion. The game is part of the Don Franklin Bowl.

Bell County closes district play hosting Estill County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. With a win, the Bobcats will clinch another district title. The Bobcats will wrap up the regular season at Harlan County on Oct. 28.