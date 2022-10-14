Elks donate to Middlesboro Fire Dept.

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Middlesboro Lodge No. 119 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently made its annual donation of $500 to the Middlesboro Fire Department to help them with their School Fire Prevention Program. Each year Middlesboro firefighters distribute manuals, badges, posters and many other materials to pre-K through fifth grade children in elementary schools and daycares located in Middlesboro.

These materials are then covered in the classrooms by their teaches. The materials make learning fun as the children play games and do puzzles while learning how to prevent fires and what to do in case of a fire. Afterwards, the children take the materials home, and their parents can also learn from them.

“No doubt many lives have been saved and many fires prevented because of this program which the fire department conducts annually in cooperation with the National Fire Safety Council,” said Dennis Smith, president of the Elks.

“Each year over 10,000 pieces of materials are distributed to about 2,500 children in Middlesboro.”

The Elks donation will provide materials for about 200 of these children.