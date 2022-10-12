Pineville church turns 100

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

The First Christian Church of Pineville will celebrating a very special birthday in October. After being founded in 1886, the church will celebrate 100 years of Christian service at their current location. In October 1921, the cornerstone for the building was laid. Construction was completed and the building dedicated on May 14, 1922.

The centennial celebration will take place Oct. 16.

“The building will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday (Oct. 14-15) and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to tour this historic and consecrated building.” said Janelle Hatfield, Deacon of First Christian Church of Pineville and a 60-year member.

“A celebration meal will be served on Sunday evening (Oct. 16) at 5 p.m. and a service with a rededication of the church building will be at 6:30, and there will be refreshments that will be served.”

Just as was the case in 1922, the public is invited to participate in this significant occasion at the church at 201 Tennessee Ave. in Pineville. For more information, call Janelle Hatfield 859-229-9904.