Meet the candidates

COMPILED BY JORDAN BROOKS

Below is a partial list of some of the candidates running for various offices throughout Bell County this year. This list was selected by and published in alphabetical order. Responses from the remaining candidates who responded to our survey by the deadline will be published in a later issue.

Chase Allen

Middlesboro City Council

Please tell us about your background.

I’m a graduate from Middlesboro High School and I’m a current insurance representative and financial services rep for Transamerica. I have always been deeply rooted in this community and always loved home. To me that’s what Middlesboro is and always will be, home.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I feel as if some of our current council have forgotten what their position actually is supposed to be and how to serve our people the best. We are supposed to be a voice for our community and bring citizens issues that pertain to the city in front of the council and the mayor to see how we can take care of that need for them. My job is about protecting and helping my clients and I think I can do the same thing on City Council.

What do you think is the most pressing issue affecting us in this election cycle?

I think we need some adjustments in a couple of places. When we run for office we’re running to serve the people of our community, the key word being serve. I don’t know that happens a lot on City Council right now. We also are going through a problem with privacy with a current council member.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

The privacy problem I spoke of above was to look in city employees cars at their homes. Since the city allows them to take those cars home I believe there is an expected level of privacy and this about a fast food bag being in one of the vehicles. As for being a voice for the community I want everyone to have my number so that I can get issues in front of the mayor asap to see what can be done about the problem. I think advocacy and accountability is really what I’m running on and I hope the citizens of Middlesboro agree with that.

Kevin Barnett

District 4 Magistrate

Please tell us about your background.

My name is Kevin Barnett, graduate from Bell County High school. I take pride in our community and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. My wife is Traci, sons Blake and Derek and most of my family live in the Bell County area. I am proud to live in this area.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I have worked for the County Road Department for 16 years and then as a Superintendent also for the County. I have completed a Road Master and Road Scholar program from the University of Kentucky. I am currently Superintendent for the street Department for the City of Middlesboro. I know the needs of the county and the city. If anyone knows the job of a magistrate it’s me. I’ve worked with different magistrate’s and county Judges I know every department in the county.

What do you think is the most pressing issue affecting us in this election cycle?

Keeping our families here in Middlesboro, we are losing too many people that go live in other states. We are losing too many people also because of the drug problem.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

Encouraging more companies to come to Middlesboro and Bell County for better paying jobs and try to work with the schools to get grants for drug education. There are so many grants that are not taken advantage of.

Boone Bowling

Mayor of Middlesboro

Please tell us about your background.

I am a lifelong citizen of Middlesboro, where I serve as a Middlesboro Councilman and Chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee. I am a board member for the Bell County Economic Foundation, and our local Kiwanis. I’m an active mentor with Middlesboro Schools and the local youth basketball league.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I’ve been prepared for this position during my tenure with the city. I’ve written and collaborated on multiple grants benefiting Middlesboro and our City Parks. While serving on the Finance Committee I’ve gained experience balancing the City budget and being a part of the group effort that brought Middlesboro out of its financial deficit in 2018. However, my greatest qualification is that I have been raised in this community. My love for our city is unmatched. I truly cherish our town and I’m ready to see Middlesboro be the town that we all deserve and together we will do just that.

What do you think is the most pressing issue affecting us in this election cycle?

I am aware that the city currently lacks vision and organization. This prevents Middlesboro from growth and other development opportunities that would allow us to thrive. We must instill passion in our citizens, youth, and community to achieve a common vision that will set us in motion.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

Lack of vision and organization could easily be addressed by city-wide partnerships and collaboration. Every sector of our community must be involved in our decision-making process. It’s important to listen to each of our city officials, planning and zoning boards, non-profit members, schools, students, and citizens when making decisions. It’s my goal to make Middlesboro a community that believes in itself again. We must be a community that sees the potential that resides within our city, and also within ourselves. Our citizens are the most valuable resource to our city and our future.

Floyd Branham

Middlesboro City Council

Please tell us about your background.

I attended Middlesboro High School and graduated in 1998. I have been blessed to serve our country in the United States Army Kentucky National Guard. For 22 years I have served in the 1st 149th Infantry Battalion. I have two beautiful daughters, Julia and Haley.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am confident that I will bring a common sense approach to all city matters. I want to work with all city leaders to provide a service that the people of Middlesboro want and need. I am a firm believer in business matters being transparent and actions be decisive. When problems arise that need to be addressed by the council, I will always want to walk away with a 100% solution that makes sense for the town of Middlesboro and the community.

What do you think is the most pressing issue affecting us in this election cycle?

One issue that I am focusing on this election cycle is making this town a town that people want to come to and visit for tourism. I want to be able to try and provide children in this town beautiful places to play. I want to help contribute to the work of Downtown Cumberland Avenue making it a place where people will gather and fellowship.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

I will work directly with city and state officials trying to do and get what ever it takes to achieve to goals of what the people of Middlesboro want for their town. I will have an open ear to every situation and not just give you an answer that I think that you want to hear.

Glynna Brown

Middlesboro City Council

Please tell us about your background.

I am a graduate of Cumberland College, post graduate studies Union College; I live and work Downtown Middlesboro and own several rental properties in Middlesboro. I also volunteer with several organizations, member of Covenant United Methodist Church, FAA certified pilot and aircraft owner.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I would like to continue to serve on the Middlesboro City Council as I have a great deal of experience to offer. Currently I am Finance Chairman – the Finance committee assists with preparation of the annual budget, review expenditures, reviews annual audit, and other financial related issues. I am a member of the Personnel Committee and which involves implementing personnel guidelines for city employees. I am also a member of the Street Department Committee to provide continued improvements for city streets and sidewalks.

What do you think is the most pressing issue affecting us in this election cycle?

I have seen tremendous positive progress in our city during the last few years. There are still many issues in city government that need to be addressed. Long term planning for the city needs to be addressed, nine council members and the Mayor can work together to develop future planning.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

Our city government is a business and as a business there needs to be planning, both short term and long term. During my tenure on city council it seems we have been reactive to issues and now we need to be proactive so we can adequately provide services to the citizens. What will the city need in 5 years, 10 years and into the future? Let’s think about that now, make a list, and prioritize what needs to be done. Of course the list can be changed or adjusted as plans change but at least lets get a start on this planning. We need new ideas in a positive format for future growth.

Lucas Carter

Middlesboro City Council

Please tell us about your background.

I have 12 years experience on City Council, and a Licensed Funeral Director, Property and Asset Manager for State of KY, I have experience in finance, property management, along with customer relations. My wife and I are youth leaders at Connection Church. I am a lifelong resident of Middlesboro, KY.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

My experience in budget and finance management will help ensure tax dollars are spent appropriately along with making sure that services are met. I have 12 years experience as a City Council member. My goal is simple: make Middlesboro better for everyone. We need to be business friendly with incentives to create better paying jobs. Cleanliness is important in making our city attractive. One of my top priorities is to ensure we are cleaning our city and enforcing codes. No property owner should be affected by a neighboring property due to neglect. My priority is to not raise taxes or sewer.

What do you think is the most pressing issue affecting us in this election cycle?

One of the most pressing issues effecting us in this election cycle is our youth have had little opportunity which limits the potential they have in them. We need to focus on things that will help develop them into great products of our City. We need to take back pride in our community and care about those who are in it.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

I will work to achieve grants to make our parks and recreation better, not only in infrastructure but with programs such as Boys and Girls Clubs. Our youth sometimes just need someone to show them they love and care about them. I will work closely with our school system to see needs of our children. I think it’s important that we maintain city grounds and ensure others are following codes set forth by the city, ensuring cleanliness. Everyone should be treated fairly regardless of who you are. We need to collaborate with our State Highway department to ensure roadways are maintained.

Daniel Derringer

Middlesboro Board of Education

Please tell us about your background.

My name is Daniel Derringer I own Tri County Scrap Metal & Recycling. I am currently running for a spot on the Middlesboro Board of Education. I have been a Middlesboro resident for the last 13 years.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I feel I can bring new ideas and strategies to the board. With a younger mindset to go along with the experience already on the board, I look forward to the challenges to make Middlesboro Independent the best school system in Appalachia.

What do you think is the most pressing issue affecting us in this election cycle?

The declining enrollment is a major concern. We as a board have to put our heads together to try to attract children back to Middlesboro Independent Schools.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

I would be vocal about how can we retain our students. I would take a hard look at the spending to see if we could spend more wisely. But you have to have 3 out of 5 votes to change any policy’s. So 1 person can’t change anything on their own. However, I do look forward if elected to working with the current board for the future betterment of the children of Middlesboro.